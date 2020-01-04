Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce sales of $23.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $72.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.90 million to $72.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLXN shares. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

