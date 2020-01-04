Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.36 Million

Brokerages expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to post sales of $68.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.31 million. Instructure reported sales of $56.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $257.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.69 million, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $305.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INST. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,108 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INST stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Instructure has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

