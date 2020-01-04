Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.62 billion and the highest is $6.85 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $21.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $21.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In related news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $62.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

