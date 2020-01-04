Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $16.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

