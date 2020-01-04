Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.25 Million

Analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $108.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.91 million to $109.50 million. Mimecast posted sales of $87.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $423.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.41 million to $426.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.08 million, with estimates ranging from $504.25 million to $516.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,690 shares of company stock worth $4,433,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -639.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

