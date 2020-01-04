Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will report $5.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics posted sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24,950%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 million to $16.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.62.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply