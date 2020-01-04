Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) will report $5.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Regulus Therapeutics posted sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24,950%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 million to $16.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $70,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.62.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

