Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.18 Million

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report sales of $222.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $215.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $840.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $917.06 million, with estimates ranging from $907.40 million to $926.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of SLAB opened at $116.09 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

