Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $372.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $380.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $329.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

