Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $148.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $150.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $139.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $575.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $577.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $631.37 million, with estimates ranging from $624.28 million to $643.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $161,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.13. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

