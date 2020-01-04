Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 177,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $597.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $186,459.42. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $3,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

