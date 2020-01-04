Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $464.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.27 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million.

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $16,716,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

