Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $392.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.24 million. Roku reported sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Roku stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,718.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Insiders have sold 253,775 shares of company stock valued at $36,779,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after purchasing an additional 975,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roku by 517.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 19,212.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799,614 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

