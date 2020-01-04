Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.80 Million

Analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post sales of $336.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.28 million. Virtusa reported sales of $314.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

