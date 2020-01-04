Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $19.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Co reported sales of $20.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $83.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 billion to $85.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.30 billion to $82.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth $8,468,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

