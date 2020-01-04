Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $7.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.33 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $28.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.04 billion to $28.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,015,791.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,740,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 104,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

