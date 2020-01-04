Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $128.51 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

