Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post sales of $107.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.29 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $104.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $422.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.00 million to $424.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.92 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $445.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

