Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 224,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

