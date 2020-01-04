Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post $50.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.91 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $41.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $174.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.38 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.94 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $240.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

