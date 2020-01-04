Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Mediwound posted sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $25.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $31.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $18.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

MDWD opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Mediwound has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mediwound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mediwound by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mediwound by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

