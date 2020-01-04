Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $418.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.46 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $405.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $331,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

