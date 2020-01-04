Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce sales of $9.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.76 million to $11.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $40.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.85 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

