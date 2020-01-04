Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.83 Million

Equities analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post $83.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $83.56 million. SVMK reported sales of $67.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.65 million to $307.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.69 million, with estimates ranging from $358.68 million to $380.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%.

Several analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,842 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after buying an additional 3,925,894 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after buying an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,619,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. SVMK has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.