Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $91.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.31 million to $92.01 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $309.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.47 million to $310.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $339.74 million, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $340.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 66.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

SNCR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.