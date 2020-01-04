Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will report $20.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $20.20 million. Teligent reported sales of $16.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year sales of $70.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.03 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $88.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLGT shares. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 113.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teligent stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Teligent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

