Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $452.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.00 million and the lowest is $450.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $422.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $152.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

