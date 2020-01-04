Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.33 Million

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $29.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. AxoGen posted sales of $23.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $107.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.73 million, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $136.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $16.44 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $684.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 487,361 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $9,529,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 89.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 601,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 284,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 75.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 256,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

