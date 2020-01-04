Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.49 million to $31.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.09 million to $98.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.39 million, with estimates ranging from $121.67 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $12,755,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

