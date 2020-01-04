Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the highest is $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $72.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXFD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 197,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $12,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $447.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

