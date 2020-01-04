Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the highest is $4.00 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tenneco by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenneco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $13.31 on Friday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $760.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.