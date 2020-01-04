Zacks: Brokerages Set $54.00 Price Target for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $332.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.