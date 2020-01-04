Zacks: Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cue Biopharma an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

