Zacks: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,387. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

