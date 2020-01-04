Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $24.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,174. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.