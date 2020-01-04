Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $61.67 Average Price Target by Analysts

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $61.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 7,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,924. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth $804,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 693.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

