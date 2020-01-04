Zacks: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP remained flat at $$16.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

