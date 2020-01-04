Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $62.25 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $62.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,117. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,820 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $25,050,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth $15,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 620.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 303,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

