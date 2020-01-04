Zacks: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given $86.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRC. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. 101,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,104. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

