Zacks: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 237,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

