Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Shares of Zafgen stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.38.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zafgen will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 122.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zafgen by 181.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zafgen in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.