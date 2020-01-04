Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $9,715.00 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin (ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

