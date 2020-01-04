Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $253.33 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $253.33 million and $121.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $30.19 or 0.00402126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00106507 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,391,644 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

