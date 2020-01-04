ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $3,291.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00385707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00072280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00108716 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

