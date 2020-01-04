Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $26.84 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $2.76 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00039810 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, QBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01818487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.03029661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00688091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062929 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,171,143 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Binance, TDAX, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Koinex, Coinroom, CoinExchange, Huobi, Indodax, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.