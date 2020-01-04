ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,568.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. ZCore has a market cap of $187,735.00 and $33,568.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,970,014 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

