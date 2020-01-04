ZCore (ZCR) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $5.60 and $33.94. ZCore has a market capitalization of $194,967.00 and $46,760.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,975,149 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

