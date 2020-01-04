Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $9,236.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000991 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,960,477 coins and its circulating supply is 13,960,477 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

