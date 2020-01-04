Zeepin Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $604,039.00 and $12.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

