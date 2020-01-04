Zel Trading Down 10.7% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Zel has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.69 million and $3.00 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00404605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00109105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,310,600 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

