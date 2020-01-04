ZelCash (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058406 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00630950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00236094 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084609 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.